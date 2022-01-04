Andhra Pradesh: Pending MPPs, Vice-MPPs Elections Completed

AMARAVATI: The elections for the remaining Mandal Praja Parishad (MPP), vice-chairperson of MPPs were held across the state on Tuesday. Yarrabothula Papireddy (YSRCP) was unanimously elected as the Chairman of Kurnool Zilla Parishad He was administered the oath of office at an event held at the ZP office in Kurnool.

Chittoor District:

Unanimous election of Thondawada MPTC Niranjan Kumar as the second Vice MPP of Chandragiri Mandal

Unanimous election of Ustikayalapenta MPTC Nageswara Rao as the second Vice MPP of Erravaripallem constituency

Tippireddygaripalli MPTC Damodar Reddy unanimously elected as Chinnagottigallu Mandal Second Vice MPP

‌NV Chalapathi unanimously elected as the Second Vice MPP of Peeru mandal

Election of Krishnakumari as the second MPTC of Chittoor District Kalakada mandal

Dr Tamim was unanimously elected as the Second Vice MPP V. Kota mandal.

Saraswati Ramesh unanimously elected as the second Vice MPP of Santipuram mandal of Kuppam constituency

East Godavari District:

Vatangi MPTC Jurra Rajeshwari unanimously elected as Rajavommangi Mandal Vice MPP-2

Gontuvanipalem MPTC Gandham Bala Subramaniam unanimously elected as Vice MPP-2

Kota MPTC Murla Jogireddy unanimously elected as Y Ramavaram Mandal Vice MPP-2

MPTC K Ganga Devi was unanimously elected as Lakkonda as Gangavaram Zone Vice MPP-2.

Anantapur District:

Reddipalli Jayalakshmi elected as Bukkarayasamudram mandal Vice MPP

N Lakshmi Narayanamma elected as Putlur mandal Vice MPP

Election of Mannala Varalakshmi as the Second VP of Raptadu Mandala Parishad

Krishna Reddy elected as the second Vice President of Anantapur Rural Mandal Parishad

Election of Vijay Kumar Nayak as Second Vice President of Atmakuru Mandal Parishad

Vengalareddy was elected second Vice MPP of Battalapalli mandal

Gollapuram Ramanjaneyulu elected as the second Vice MPP of the Hindupuram constituency

Kalluru Lilavati elected as 2nd Vice MPP of Lepakshi Mandal

Anjali Devi elected as 2nd Vice MPP of Chilamathur constituency

