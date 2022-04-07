Andhra Pradesh: Pawan Kalyan Has Vested Interests in Rytu Bharosa Yatra, Says Kurasala

Speaking at a press conference in the party central office, Andhra Pradesh Agriculture Minister Kurasala Kannababu said Central Government itself has given a certificate that Andhra Pradesh is top in the Agriculture sector and questioned Pawan Kalyan what does he need more than that. The Minister said Pawan Kalyan has been spreading malicious propaganda on farmers suicides and added that his Rytu Bharosa Yatra is only for some vested interests.

He said Pawan has been alleging against the state government only with the direction of TDP and questioned his source on data in regard to farmers suicide details. The Minister questioned Pawan Kalyan why he was not questioning central government in regard to non-coverage of tenant farmers under PM Kisan scheme.

The Minister retariated that the policy of the state government is welfare of farmers and development of agriculture sector. He reminded that the state government has been extending support to tenant farmers and providing all schemes to them. He said the government has been increasing the budge allocations for Agriculture every year and added that unique schemes are being implemented for them.

