Andhra Pradesh Passes Resolution For Caste Based BC Census

On fourth day of the Andhra Pradesh Assembly meetings, Minister Venugopal Krishna introduced the BC Caste Census resolution.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said that caste based census was conducted in India in 1931. No caste based census was conducted in the last 90 years. Speaking in the Assembly, YS Jagan said that there is no perfect count for BC population and added that the BC population in the state accounts to 52 per cent. He further added that it is important to have BC Caste based Census.

Minister Venugopal Krishna said that for the implementation of welfare schemes, the caste-based census will be useful.

YSRCP MLA Kolusu Parthasarathy said that Andhra Pradesh Chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy always works for the development of the people and he has come up with many schemes that are useful for all the sections of the society. He said that no development was witnessed during Chandrababu Naidu's reign.

Kurasla Kannababu said that Rythu Bharosa kendras are helping the farmers. Speaking in the Assembly, he said that there are 10,778 Rythu Bharosa centres in the state.