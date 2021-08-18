Andhra Pradesh: Oxygen Generation Plants In 104 Locations By August End

Health officials informed Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy that there were 17, 218 active cases, recovery rate at 98.45 percent, Positivity rate at 1.94 percent and added that Positivity rate is less than three in 10 districts and it was 3-6 percent in three districts.

They said 93.98 percent of COVID patients in network hospitals are being treated under Arogyasri and 74.82 percent of them in private hospitals are being treated under Arogyasri.

The officials informed that 20,464 oxygen concentrators and 27,311 D type oxygen cylinders are available and added that oxygen generation plants will be ready at 104 locations by end of August and at other 36 locations by second week of September. They said the vaccine has been administered to 1,82,00,284 people of which the first dose was given to 1,15,98,720 and 66,01,563 people were given two doses.

The officials said they have created a website for effective drug control and administration and added that it is called Computer Aided Selection Inspection and it will help to ensure quality and standards of drugs are maintained. They said everyone from manufacturers to retail shops will be under the purview of the website and the complaints will be received through telephone, WhatsApp, Mail, and other sources.

The Chief Minister said there should be a follow-up on issues identified during drug checking and added to provide training to staff on website maintenance. He asked officials to conduct inspections on drugs in government hospitals also to ensure GMP standards are being maintained. They said another website 'Preventive action through drug surveillance' is created to prevent adulteration in drugs and everyone from manufacturers to suppliers will be tracked. He instructed the officials to ensure the process of registration of pharmaceutical companies with the government is conducted regularly. The officials said another website is developed for drug dealers so that they can be tracked easily.