AMARAVATI: A whopping Rs 31 crore was collected in fines from violators for not following the COVID norms of wearing face masks and other rules in the State of Andhra Pradesh, as of October 15th, 2021.

As per official data, the cumulative penalty amount was Rs 31,87,79,933 levied on more than 40,33,798 people in the State, who were fined for violating the COVID regulations. Violations included not wearing masks, going in large groups, walking into business and markets without wearing masks, etc.

In the Visakhapatnam district alone, 11.41 lakh people have violated the COVID rules, according to the latest medical and health department figures.

Visakhapatnam topped the list of COVID rule violators, while Chittoor district topped the list in fines. As per reports Rs 6.01 crore was collected from Chittoor district alone. In Anantapur district, 4.88 lakh people violated the rules, and fines worth Rs 4.98 crore were collected here. Except for Guntur and Srikakulam, all the districts in the State crossed the Rupees One Crore mark.

