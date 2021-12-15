Andhra Pradesh: OTS Scheme To Start By December 21st

AMARAVATI: Reviewing the Housing programme on Tuesday during a review meeting held with officials, Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh YS Jagan Mohan Reddy stated that all the obstacles have been cleared and expressed that the economy will be improved with the construction of houses. The One Time Settlement(OTS) Scheme will be launched on December 21.

He directed the officials to prioritise the initiative and ensure proper clearance of the bills without any dues. He said that construction of all houses should start by January 31, including those who have opted for option-3, and instructed the Collectors, JCs, Municipal Commissioners to conduct periodical inspections.

The Chief Minister emphasized controlling the construction costs by setting up brick manufacturing units within the layouts to reduce the transportation charges, and by procuring cement and steel at subsidy prices. Stressing on providing a loan of Rs 35,000 to beneficiaries at 25 paise interest, he directed the authorities to coordinate with the bankers. Also, he asked the engineering assistants in the secretariats to look after the quality of construction of the houses and said to hold meetings every week from the village secretariat to district level on the construction of houses. Further, the Chief Minister ordered the officials to sanction house sites to all the eligible people within 90 days of applying.

OTS Scheme

In regard to the OTS Scheme, the Chief Minister instructed the officials to create awareness among the public along with secretariat staff and volunteers. He said the state government will be waiving off Rs 10,000 crore of housing loans of the poor and the registrations will be done free of cost. YS Jagan said the beneficiaries would get legal rights on the properties, where they sell or transfer or avail loans from banks. He directed the authorities to clearly explain the benefits of the scheme. He said the opposition has been trying to hinder the implementation of the OTS scheme, although the previous government did not consider proposals to waive interest of housing loans. He stated that the scheme is getting a good response, where over five lakh people have been benefited through OTS.

Jagananna Smart Townships

The Chief Minister said that Jagananna Smart Townships are aimed to offer undisputed plots for middle-class people at affordable rates, with all kinds of facilities. He said that houses will be constructed after the allotment of plots and directed the officials to focus on required land acquisition.

Also Read: AP CM YS Jagan's New Year Gift To Pensioners