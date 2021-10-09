Andhra Pradesh: Octopus Secures Top Place At NSG Competitions

Andhra Pradesh state police department has achieved another feat at the national level. National Security Guard (NSG) conducted various competitions in Haryana under the name 'Agni Pariksha-7'. The competitions included counter-terrorism operations, firing with different weapons, marathon running and fitness competitions, etc.

In the competitions along with NSG, teams from eight different states have participated. The Andhra Pradesh Organization for Counter Terrorists Operations (OCTOPUS) team won first place in the 7th All India Joint Exercise in anti-Terrorist Operations, held at Manesar in Haryana. Head Constable A Paparao was selected as the best all-rounder in the competitions. The 18-member Octopus squad went to Manesar in September and after two weeks of quarantine, they participated in the competitions that have been conducted for two weeks.

Octopus was established on October 1, 2007, in the then unified Andhra Pradesh. After the bifurcation, Telangana and AP have maintained the force individually.

