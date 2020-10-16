VIJAYAWADA: The much-awaited Kanaka Durga and Benz Circle flyovers opened for traffic from Friday. Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari along with Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy inaugurated the Kanaka Durga and Benz Circle flyovers virtually. Later, they laid foundation stones for another 16 projects worth Rs 7,584 crore. The 2.6 km long flyover has been built at an estimated cost of Rs 502 crore along National Highway 65, which links Hyderabad and Vijayawada. The flyover was completed in 900 working days.

It should be noted that the inauguration of the flyover was postponed twice. It was initially proposed that the flyover would be inaugurated on September 4 and later it was postponed until September 18, after the death of former President Pranab Mukherjee. The inauguration of the flyover also postponed because Gadkari tested positive for COVID-19 and he was under home isolation.

Endowments Minister Velampalli Srinivasa Rao said that, "After YSRCP came to power, we focused on completion of flyover. It’s a dream of the people residing in West Assembly constituency as the flyover is expected to ease traffic woes."