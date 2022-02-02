Andhra Pradesh Night Curfew Extended Till Feb 14

AMARAVATI: The Andhra Pradesh Government on Tuesday extended the night curfew in the state till February 14 to keep the COVID cases under check. As per the latest order issued by Anil Singhal the Principal Secretary of State Health Department, the COVID-19 curbs issued in a previous order on January 11 will continue to remain in place for the next two weeks. The curfew timings will be enforced between 11 pm at night to 5 am in the morning.

The curfew has been extended in the wake of the virus still spreading. Sanctions will be in effect from 11 pm until 5 am from the 1st of February till the 14th. Violators will be prosecuted under Section 188 of the Disaster Management Act 2005 and the IPC. Anil Singhal has directed the district collectors, police commissioners, and SPs to take steps to enforce the curfew.

All non-essential movements will be prohibited during the curfew hours.

All gatherings and congregations including marriages, religious gatherings, social activities are allowed to have a maximum of 200 participants at outdoor locations and a maximum of 100 participants at indoor locations.

Movie theatres are allowed to function at 50 percent capacity where the alternate seats are left vacant.

Wearing masks is mandatory in all public places.

Religious institutions have been directed to ensure physical distancing, wearing of masks, proper sanitation.

Andhra Pradesh witnessed a marked drop in Covid-19 cases as 35,035 sample tests yielded 6,213 fresh infections in the 24 hours ending 9 am on Tuesday. With the night curfew in place, the daily positivity rate dipped to about 18 percent. The number of active cases came further down to 1,05,930, the bulletin said. The state had reported 5,879 fresh cases on Monday.

