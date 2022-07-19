Andhra Pradesh: NIA Sleuths Raid Residence of Maoist Leader RK’s Widow

Amaravati: National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday carried out search operations at the residences of alleged Communist Party of India-Maoist sympathisers and the widow of Maoist leader Ramakrishna in Andhra Pradesh. The NIA sleuths conducted the searches in a remote Alakurapadu village of Tangutur mandal (block).

They also conducted searches at two places in Vijayawada. The officials searched the residence of Doddi Prabhakar and another house in which four youth from Chhattisgarh were reportedly staying on rent. The details of the outcome of the search operations were not known.

CPI-Maoist’s Central Committee member Akkiraju Haragopal alias Ramakrishna or RK died from kidney-related ailments in Chhattisgarh on October 14 last year.

The officials of NIA raided the residence of G. Kalyan Rao, leader of Viplava Rachayitala Sangham (Revolutionary Writers’ Association) and Sirisha, wife of top Maoist leader Ramakrishna or RK who died last year.

Suspecting that unknown persons having links with Maoists may have taken shelter in Sirisha’s residence, the NIA sleuths carried out the search operations with the help of local police. Officials reportedly suspect that cash transfers to Maoists were made from the area.

Reacting to the NIA search operations, Sirisha alleged that she was being harassed in the name of searches while she was still grieving the death of her Maoist husband.

“I have not committed any crime. Those committed crimes are roaming freely on roads,” Sirisha said.

(With inputs from IANS)

