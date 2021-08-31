Andhra Pradesh News: August 2021 Monthly Round Up

Andhra Pradesh News: August 21 Month Round Up | AMARAVATI: The decked up schools along with Jagananna Vidya Devena kits and launch of second phase of Mana Badi Nadu Nedu made an august feeling during the month among others which include the State Human Rights Commission being set up at Kurnool, Olympians being felicitated and the State going green with Paccha Thoranam and investments coming in besides the visit of British diplomats and other dignitaries.

The month has seen the completion of Nadu Nedu first phase Mana Badi and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy inaugurating the Zilla Parishad High School at P Gannavaram in East Godavari district which symbolized the revamping programme in the first phase. The dais was also the platform to distribute Jagananna Vidya Kanuka kits, which had a dictionary in addition to its earlier contents, besides the inauguration of works for the second phase of Mana Badi.

YS Jagan Inaugurates Schools Under Mana Badi Nadu-Nedu In P. Gannavaram

A total of 15,715 schools were spruced up in the first phase with a cost of Rs 3,669 crores and the remaining educational institutions will be revamped in the next two phases. Vidya Deevena kits costing Rs 731 crores were distributed to 47.32 lakh students on the reopening day of the schools, which will be run adhering to Covid protocol.

Nadu Nedu: Education is The Real Asset We Can Give Children, Says YS Jagan

Ace shuttler PV Sindhu came to town flashing her Bronze medal won at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. She was warmly welcomed and felicitated by the Chief Minister and a cheque of Rs 30 lakh was presented to her.

PV Sindhu Thanks AP CM For Support

She was also given land in Visakhapatnam for starting a Badminton Academy. E Rajani who was the reserve goalkeeper of the Indian Women’s Hockey team that played in Tokyo Olympics was also felicitated by the Chief Minister and a cheque of Rs 25 lakh was given to her besides other incentives.

Olympic Bronze Medallist PV Sindhu To Start Academy In Vizag Soon

The month has also seen the process of Lok Ayukta and State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) moving to Kurnool.

Andhra Pradesh Human Rights Commission To Be Set Up In Kurnool

On the investments front, Century Plyboards India Ltd., has come in to invest Rs 1,000 crores by setting up a factory at Budwel which will provide employment to nearly 9,000 persons. The Company CMD Sajjan Bhajanka along with his team has met Chief Minister and gave a blueprint of investment plans.

Century Plyboards Team Meets AP CM

The British Deputy High Commissioner for Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, Dr Andrew Fleming along with Head of British Trade and Investment, Varun Mali met the Chief Minister and expressed interest in investing in Health, Energy, Electric Vehicles, Agricultural technology and Climate change sector.

British High Commissioner Andrew Fleming Calls on AP CM YS Jagan

The NITI Aayog team comprising, Advisor Sanyukta Samaddar, SDG Officer Alen John and Data Analytics Officer Saurav Das visited the Chief Minister and presented the SDG (Sustainable Development Growth) India Index 2020-21 report. The members of the NITI Aayog appreciated the efforts put up by the government and in achieving sustainable and integrated development.

NITI Aayog Team Calls On Andhra CM YS Jagan

On the welfare front, the Chief Minister has credited Rs 666.84 crore into the accounts of over 7 lakh Agri Gold victims who deposited up to Rs 20,000.

For the third consecutive year,

Rs 192 core was deposited under YSR Nethanna Nestham benefiting 80,032 handloom weavers.

YSR Nethanna Nestham: Third Tranche of Rs.192 Crore Disbursed To Weavers

The Chief Minister launched Jagananna Pacha Thoranam - Vana Mahotsavam, by planting a sapling at AIIMS Mangalagiri and pledged to plant more trees, nurture them for Green Andhra Pradesh and increase the forest cover to 33 percent from the existing 23 percent.

Jagananna Pacha Thoranam- Vana Mahotsavam 2021: AP CM YS Jagan's Pledge For Green Cover In Andhra

In the 75th Independence Day speech, the Chief Minister said that the decisions taken in the last 26 months have changed the course of the state's history, paving the way for a better society.

The Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy launched the Pneumococcal Conjugate Vaccine (PCV) drive as part of the vaccination program for the prevention of pneumonia deaths in children. The government has so far provided 9 types of vaccines to children, and the government will provide a total of 10 types of vaccines to children, including the newly introduced pneumococcal vaccine.

CM YS Jagan Launches Pneumococcal Conjugate Vaccine (PCV) Drive In Andhra Pradesh

Prominent among the visitors to the State include Minister of Tourism, Culture and Development of North Eastern Region of India, G. Kishan Reddy, National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) Vice Chairman Arun Halder, and Eastern Naval Command Flag Officer Commanding in Chief, Vice Admiral Ajendra Bahadur Singh, AVSM, VSM.

The Chief Minister spent a brief holiday at Simla with his family to celebrate his silver jubilee wedding anniversary.

Andhra CM YS Jagan Gets Rousing Reception at Shimla