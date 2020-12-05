A total of Rs. 2,234.28 crore has been released for Polavaram Project Authority from NABARD. Officials in the water resources department said that a separate account would ensure that the reimbursement would be used for the project. The earlier tranche of Rs1,850 crore was released by the Centre in February this year, the PPA is said to have taken about Rs 60 crore and remitted the balance to the state exchequer, into an existing account. The Center has released Rs 8,507 crore so far. Another Rs 1,788 crore is yet to be released. In three or four days, the funds will be credited to the account.

A few days ago, Andhra Pradesh Irrigation Minister Anil Kumar met Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and requested him to release Polavaram project's reimbursement funds as early as possible. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is conducting the Polavaram project works even at the time of floods.

The state government is working hard to finish the project by December 2021. The Irrigation Minister further added that the rehabilitation and resettlement package should be settled soon. Polavaram is a multipurpose project being built on river Godavari.