Andhra Pradesh: Mekapati Goutham Reddy Portfolios Allocated To These Ministers

AMARAVATI: The portfolios related to the late Minister for IT and Industries Mekapati Gautam Reddy were currently allotted to other Ministers ahead of the Andhra Pradesh Assembly sessions which will commence from March 7th.

- Dr. Sidiri Appalaraju, Minister of Animal Husbandry, Dairy and Fisheries has been given additional charge of IT, Industries, Skill Development.

- Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh has been given charge of Law and Justice.

- Agriculture Minister Kursala Kannababu has been given the General Administration department portfolio.

- Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy has been given charge of Public Enterprises and NRI Empowerment.

The ministers will look after the affairs of these respective departments during the assembly sessions.

The portfolio allocation was necessitated after the untimely demise of Minister Mekapati Gautam Reddy who passed away due to a cardiac arrest on February 21 in Hyderabad. As the Minister for Industries, Commerce, Handloom, Information Technology and Skill Development, Mekapati made his mark as a Minister by handling five portfolios, a record in the State.

The Budget session of the Andhra Pradesh Legislature will commence here on March 7. Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan will address a joint session of the Legislative Council and the Legislative Assembly at 11 am on an opening day.

On March 8, the two Houses will pay tribute to Mekapati Goutham Reddy.

The Business Advisory Committee of the House will meet on March 7 and decide on the duration of the session. Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath is expected to present the Budget for 2022-23 financial year on March 11.

