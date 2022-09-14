Andhra Pradesh: Medico Helps Pregnant Woman Deliver Baby on Train

A 23-year-old medical student helped a pregnant woman deliver her baby who was on board Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam Duranto Express on September 13. The pregnant woman based from Srikakulam district aged around 30 years went into labour while she was travelling in the train. The family members of the woman who were worried started to seek help from other women passengers in the compartment. A medical student K Swathi Reddy who was in the same compartment swung into action and helped the woman deliver a baby safely.

K Swathi Reddy boarded the train at Vijayawada at around 1.30 AM on Tuesday and at around 4.30 AM, the family members of the woman asked her for help. At that time, the train was between Rajahmundry and Samarlakota. She said that she noticed prolonged labour and could see the baby's head descending. With the help of other women, the baby was delivered. Swathi told that she was carrying some antiseptic and don't even have any instruments to cut the umbilical cord.

The railway travel ticket examiner and other passengers called up the medical authorities. The train was halted at Anakapalli railway station, where 108 vehicle was arranged even before the arrival of the train. Actually, the train had no stoppage between Vijayawada to Visakhapatnam. The woman and the newborn baby were shifted to NTR Hospital, Anakapalli. Swathi also accompanied them to the hospital and has completed the surgery and provided the required treatment to the baby.

