Andhra Pradesh: Massive Fire At Kaza Toll Plaza in Guntur Destroys Booth, Burns Lorry

Guntur, Andhra Pradesh: On Thursday, a large fire broke out at the Kaza Toll Plaza in Andhra Pradesh's Guntur district, destroying a truck and two toll booths, according to officials.

The fire is said to have started when the lorry's tyre ruptured as it was waiting to pay the toll fee.

"A fire accident took place at the Kaza toll plaza when a lorry caught fire due to a tyre blast. The lorry, an empty diesel tanker, was headed to Guntur from Vijayawada. When the vehicle stopped at the toll gate to pay the toll fee, all of a sudden, its tyre burst and the lorry caught fire," according to a fire official.

Two fire tenders were dispatched to the scene, and the fire was quickly extinguished.

The vehicle was empty, and no one was hurt, according to the fire officer.