Andhra Pradesh: Lockdown In These Districts Due To High COVID-19 Cases

Andhra Pradesh is one of the worst affected states with COVID-19. The government of Andhra Pradesh is not leaving any stone unturned to contain the spread of coronavirus and is warning the people to be cautious and follow COVID-19 protocol.

On the other hand, India on Friday saw a single-day rise of 44,643 fresh COVID-19 cases taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 3,18,56,757. The number of active cases is increasing and the experts are predicting that India is going to witness the third wave of COVID-19 soon.

On Thursday, more than 1100 cases have been reported in East Godavari, Chittoor, and Nellore districts. The positivity rate in AP is at 2.6 percent. The cumulative caseload also increased to 19,76,141 and the death toll increased to 13,468.

A total of five patients died in Prakasam, four each in Chittoor and Krishna districts. Three coronavirus patients died in YSR Kadapa and West Godavari districts. In Anantapur, Guntur, and Visakhapatnam districts one person each died.

The officials have announced lockdown in the Nellore district. In Kavali of Nellore, strict lockdown is enforced from 6 pm to 6 am the next day. In another ten mandals of Nellore district, the lockdown was announced. Lockdown will be in force in Atmakur, Sangam, Rapur, Podalakur, Sullurpet, Naidupet, Tada, Doravarisatram, Vinjamur, and Venkatagiri mandals. The positivity rate in the Nellore district is 4.5 percent and in Atmakur it is 10 percent. Lockdown is strictly enforced in Chittoor, East Godavari, and Krishna districts.

Andhra Pradesh state government extended the night curfew till August 14 and the government took many steps to contain the spread of COVID-19 and focussed on testing, tracing, and treating the infected persons.