Andhra Pradesh: List Of New And Respective Headquarters

The Andhra Pradesh government proposes to set up 13 new districts in the state. Adding to the existing 13 districts, there will be 26 districts in Andhra Pradesh. The new districts have been formed based on Parliamentary constituencies.

Here is the list of districts and respective headquarters

1. Srikakulam (district) - Srikakulam (headquarter)

2. Vizianagaram - Vizianagaram

3. Manyam Dist - Parvathipuram (new)

4. Alluri Sitharama Raju District - Paderu (new)

5. Visakhapatnam - Visakhapatnam

6. Anakapalli - Anakapalli (new)

7. Kakinada - Kakinada (new)

8. Kona Seema - Amalapuram (new)

9. East Godavari - Rajamahendravaram

10. West Godavari - Bheemavaram

11. Eluru - Eluru (new)

12. Krishna - Machilipatnam

13. NTR District - Vijayawada (new)

14. Guntur - Guntur

15. Bapatla - Bapatla (new)

16. Palnadu - Narsaraopeta (new)

17. Prakasam - Ongole

18. SPS Nellore - Nellore

19. Kurnool - Kurnool

20. Nandyal - Nandyal (new)

21. Ananthapuram - Ananthapuram

22. Sri Satyasai District - Puttaparthy (new)

23. YSR Kadapa - Kadapa

24. Annamayya District - Rayachoty (new)

25. Chittoor - Chittoor

26. Sri Balaji Dist. - Tirupati (new)

Araku valley region in Visakhapatnam district was named Alluri Sitharama Raju district with Paderu as its headquarters.

East Godavari district was divided into three districts - Kakinada, Konaseema, and East Godavari.

Two districts in Krishna district - NTR district and Krishna district.

Anantapur district was divided into two districts - Anantapur and Sri Sathya Sai district, with Anantapur and Puttaparthi as their new headquarters, respectively.

Also Read: Andhra Pradesh: Cabinet Approves Formation Of 13 New Districts