Andhra Pradesh Legislature Budget Session To Begin On March 7

The 2022-23 Budget session of the Andhra Pradesh Legislature is set to begin on March 7. Legislature Secretary P Balakrishnamacharyulu issued a notification on Wednesday. Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan will address a joint session of the Legislative Council and Legislative Assembly at 11 am on an inaugural day.

Due to the Covid-19 situation, last year the Legislature wrapped up all the business, including the Governor’s address and passage of Budget in a single-day session in May, however, this time the government will be presenting the full budget in a proper format as the Coronavirus infection is decreasing.

As per the legislature sources, the Business Advisory Committee will meet on March 7 and decide on the duration of the session. On March 8, both the Houses will pay tribute to former minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy who died of a heart attack in February. State Finance Minister Buganna Rajendranath will present the Budget for 2022-23 financial year on March 11.