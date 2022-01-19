Andhra Pradesh: Land Resurvey A Major Reform, Says AP CM

Terming as a great reform and a revolutionary step the YSR Jagananna Saswata Bhoo Hakku and Bhoo Raksha scheme, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has said that the resurvey of lands has been taken up after 100 years and the Government is committed to providing clear title deeds to the rightful owners after proper and scientific resurvey.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister who also inaugurated the registration process in 37 villages of Guntur district, said that in the first phase resurvey was completed in 51 villages and the process would be completed in 11,501 villages by December 2022.

The resurvey would ensure that there would be no scope for any future litigation and the land deals can be carried out at the village level with the implementation of the scheme.

The reforms had to be taken up as 90 percent of the disputes are civil litigations and there are complaints of tampering with land records and the boundaries are not well marked. These problems can be solved if the land markings are done scientifically and an identification number is given to all land holders.

After 100 years, the land resurvey was started with a budget of around Rs 1,000 crores, pressing 4.500 Survey teams, 70 CORS base stations, and 2,000 rovers into service employing modern technology. In the first phase, the resurvey was held in 51 villages covering 29,563 acres in which 3,304 objections were resolved. The Chief Minister dedicated these resurveyed records to the people.

The remaining lands would also be resurveyed by June 2023 in phases and the registration would be carried in the respective village secretariats with a unique identity number. Mandal Mobile Magistrate teams will clear the objections and once the resurvey is completed the State will take forward the Permanent Land Right Certificate issuing programme. This will put an end to the middlemen and the data can be viewed online from their respective villages besides speedy disposal of F line 15 days) and subdivision applications (30 days). After the resurvey is complete, registrations will be done at the village secretariat level, he said.

Minister for Panchayatraj and Rural Development Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy, Minister for Municipal and Urban Development Botsa Satyanarayana, Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh, Chief Secretary Sameer Sharma and other officials were also present.

