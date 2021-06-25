Andhra Pradesh: Kurnool Police Seizes Rs 5.85 Kg Gold During Vehicle Checkup

Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) police seized 5.85 kgs gold biscuits amounting to Rs 2.40 crore at Panchalingala checkpost. The incident took place on Thursday.

SEB Circle Inspector P Srinivasulu said that, "On Monday morning, a private bus going from Hyderabad to Bengaluru was stopped. During the vehicle check, 45 gold biscuits and other jewellery weighing nearly 5.85 kg seized at Panchalingala border check post." He further added that Mahaveer P Jain, a resident of Sivaji Nagar of Bengaluru was carrying gold. He was carrying gold without proper documents or bills. He said that he has been working as Marketing Representative in Arihant Jewellers, Sivaji Nagar. Mahaveer was carrying gold from Hyderabad and police said that they have seized the gold because he failed to show valid documents. Kurnool DSP KV Mahesh said that the gold worth Rs. 2.40 crore was seized.

Sub Inspectors, Gopal Ramudu, Head Constable, Khaza Hussain, Shareef, Ramana Murthy, Jagannatham, constables, Srinivasulu, Sriramulu, Sunder, Tirupal Reddy and others participated in the vehicle checking.