AMARAVATI: Newly formed Konaseema district will undergo a name change. As per reports the Government will change the name from Konaseema to Dr BR Ambedkar Konaseema. A notification to this effect will be issued shortly.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy has formally inaugurated 13 new districts in the state, doubling the number to 26, in April, as part of the decentralization process and taking the governance closer to the people.

The new districts are: Parvathipuram Manyam, Alluri Seetharamaraju, Anakapalli, Kakinada, Konaseema, Eluru, NTR, Palanadu, Bapatla, Nandyala, Sri Satya Sai, Annamayya and Tirupati.

