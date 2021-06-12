Andhra Pradesh: Know How To Check Electric Meter Reading

Due to the ongoing coronavirus induced lockdown, there is a delay in the issue of electricity bills. As a result, the slab rate is changing and people are getting inflated electricity bills. Avoid that problem by installing Eastern Power app. One can get their electricity bill by submitted their KWH reading.

Install eastern power app from Google Play Store and should login by giving mobile number, mail Id, name and full details. Enter the 16 digit Service Number of the electricity connection. Then OTP will come to the registered mobile number. Enter the OTP and the registration process will be completed. Then one has to click on meter icon register service number and has to scan the meter reading. KWH reading should be submitted and then the bill will be sent to the registered mobile number.

Here is another app for the payment of electricity bill:

Download and install Cointab BHIM UPI app and select electricity bill payment option. Select APEPDCL - Andhra Pradesh Eastern Power Distribution Company. Enter service number of electricity connection. The bill will be fetched automatically and bill amount will be seen. After checking the details, choose bank account for the payment. Enter UPI Pin and money will be debited from the bank account.