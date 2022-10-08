Andhra Pradesh: Jilted Lover Kills Kakinada Girl for Spurning Love

Kakinada: In a shocking incident, a jilted man allegedly stabbed a young girl to death for spurning his love and ignoring him in Kurada village of Kakinada Rural mandal on Saturday morning, the police said.

According to the police, the accused, who is identified as Gubbala Venkata Suryanarayana hailing from Kurada village, was harassing a girl named Devaki constantly to love him. She spurned his love and asked him to mend his ways, however, Suryanarayana was constantly stalking her.

Enraged over this, Suryanarayana ambushed Devaki, who was riding a scooty, between Kandregula Kurada and Kurada and brutally hacked his lover which resulted in her immediate death. The badly wounded girl was rushed to the hospital but the doctors declared her brought dead. The locals caught the assailant and handed him over to the police. The police have registered a case and are investigating.

