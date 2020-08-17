AMARAVATI: To reduce burden on the Intermediate students, Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Education (BIEAP) has reduced the Intermediate Board Syllabus by 30 per cent this year. BIEAP has taken this decision in view of reduction of working days for junior colleges due to lockdown imposed due to COVID-19.

The Intermediate board has released the new syllabus for 2020-21 for intermediate board syllabus for the 1st year and 2nd year, and posted the syllabus information on the respective subjects on its website.

The intermediate board had clearly mentioned the details over the curriculum related to Science and Arts subjects on its official website. The officials said that details regarding languages ​​will also be uploaded in a couple of days.

Meanwhile, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has decided to reduce the syllabus by 30 per cent for the academic year 2020-21 due to COVID-19 lockdown.

Following the same, even the AP intermediate Board has taken syllabus compression measures. Meanwhile, the board has also placed short mark memos with the latest marks of the respective candidates on its website following the completion of the recounting and re-verification process for the Intermediate 2019-20 academic year. Candidates can download them from the website.