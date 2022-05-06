Andhra Pradesh: Intermediate Exams 2022 Begin For Over 10 Lakh Students

AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Examinations (BIE) in the state commenced on Friday. The examinations are to be held till the 24th of this month where a total of 1,456 exam centres have been set up across the state. A total of 10.01 lakh students will appear for the exams. Exams will be held on scheduled dates from 9 am to 12 pm. All arrangements have been made as per the government directives and students were advised to reach the centres one hour in advance and no late coming would be allowed after 9 am.

Keeping in view of the incidents of malpractices that took place during the 10th class SSC examinations, the BIE authorities have taken extra precautions to avoid any untoward incidents during the inter examinations.

District Collectors and SPs of all the districts have been alerted and all the rooms in the test centers are equipped with CCTV cameras. BIE officials will regularly monitor the examination centres through online streaming.

Officials declared all the test centers as 'No Phone Zones' as done for the AP 10th SSC exams.

No person or officials, including the chief superintendent, are allowed to carry phones or any other digital devices into the test centers. The board directed the officers of the respective departments and other staff to deposit their cell phones in the police stations at the time of taking the question papers from the respective police stations. This includes the teaching and non-teaching staff who are on examination duties who will also deposit their cell phones with the Chief Superintendents. The question papers bundles brought from the police stations will be opened in front of CCTV cameras and handed over to the students. Also, the task of packing the answer sheets into bundles should be done in front of the CCTV cameras.

The media will also not be allowed into the test centers. Everyone on exam duties must have their identification cards at all times during exam duty.

The Inter Board has made it possible for students to download hall tickets directly as some corporate college owners are having trouble giving them tickets. Flying squads and sitting sqauds have been set up in each district depending on the number of students and test centers. The RTC has also made a provision for free bus rides for students going for the examination upon showing the hall tickets.

