TIRUPATI: A student who got addicted to online game Player unknown's BattleGround (PUBG) committed suicide at his home as he couldn't play the game anymore owing to a ban. The incident took place on Friday in Tirupati.

According to the police, Tejesh(19), son of Bhaskar, a TTD employee residing in Mangalam BTR Colony, Tirupati, is studying Intermediate. Tejesh has been addicted to the game PUBG and he didn't care even after his parents constantly reprimanded him over this. Tejesh asked Rs. 3000 from his father to pay for PUBG. But, his father refused to give him.

Tejesh got severely upset and committed suicide by hanging himself to the celing fan in his bedroom on Friday night. On Saturday morning, parents of Tejesh found him dead. Police examined the scene and registered a case. The body was taken to SV Medical College for postmortem. Despite the ban on PUBG by the central government, some of the young people are downloading and playing the game.