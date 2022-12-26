Andhra Pradesh Inter 2023 Exam Timetable Released, Check Details

Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Education (BIEAP) has released the timetable for first and second year Intermediate 2023 board exams. The Board of Intermediate released an exam schedule on Monday evening.

The AP Inter theory exams will be held from 9.00 AM to 12 noon from March 15 to April 4. According to the timetable, the AP Inter first year exam will start on March 15 and the second year exam on March 16.

