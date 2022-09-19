Andhra Pradesh Industrial Sector Progressing Rapidly, Says AP CM

Asserting that the State has been rapidly growing in the industrial sector and achieved a growth rate of 11. 74 per cent besides topping the EoDB charts in the country apart from generating employment and encouraging self employment, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said all this could not be seen by Chandrababu Naidu and his friendly media which has been spreading falsehood single-mindedly.

Rounding up the short discussion on Industries and Investments, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said that the investments in to the State have been growing, much more than the previous government, and the Andhra Pradesh has competed with 17 states to get the Bulk Drugs Park at Kakinada which would provide jobs to around 35,000. While we could get the Rs 1,000 crore project, TDP tried to play spoilsport by writing letters to the Centre to stall the project though we have taken all precautionary measures for effluent treatment.

Telangana and Maharashtra have been complaining to the Centre as they could not get the project while Chandrababu Naidu and his men have been trying to put spokes in it to disgrace the State through false propaganda, he said.

In the past three years, 99 industries have gone to steam in the State with an investment of Rs 46,280 cores providing jobs to 62,541 and about 40,000 more jobs would be generated through four Central Government PSUs that would soon be coming up. Discussions for setting up of 10 major industries are underway while four CPSUs like HPCL, ONGC and BEL.

The State has been doing well in EoDB, even in the changed pattern with all the marks being given only by industrialists and the growth rate logging 11.43 per cent.

The investments started coming in as we could give confidence and assure transparency which is why the captains of industry like Tatas, Birlas, Adanis and other big ticket companies started looking towards Andhra Pradesh and are coming to invest in the State, he said.

This apart we have promoted MSMEs by giving incentives as this sector alone provides 12 lakh jobs. We have also cleared the dues of the TDP government, he said. This apart we have been encouraging major industries through incentives and giving priority to self help groups under various schemes.

The YSR Electronic Manufacturing Cluster, Mega Industrial Hub coming at Kopparthi and the Steel Plant at Jammalamadugu among others will provide jobs to locals and increase the standard of living and the State is getting the youth job-ready through skill development, he said.

The investments that had come in the State during the three years is more than that of the investments that have come during the five year term of Chandrababu Naidu, he said adding that the State could clearances for three industrial corridors, first in the country.

He also gave data on the employment generation during the past three years which aggregates to 6.13 lakh jobs in three while it was just 34,108 during the previous government.

While such a development is taking place in the State, Chandrababu and his friendly media is getting a heart burn and have been resorting to false propaganda to undermine our efforts and the image of the State. But the stark difference is in the open for everyone to see, he said.

Encouraging self employment through various schemes in the state of #AndhraPradesh pic.twitter.com/yUGXETt3LS — Sakshi Post (@SakshiPost) September 19, 2022

Details of number of employees recruited in departments from June, 2019 in the state of #AndhraPradesh pic.twitter.com/ZxVXQbqT3L — Sakshi Post (@SakshiPost) September 19, 2022

Also Read: