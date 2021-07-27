Andhra Pradesh: IAS Officers Transferred, Check Details

Several IAS officers in Andhra Pradesh were transferred by the State government on Monday . Orders to this effect were issued by the Chief Secretary Aditya Nath Das and sent to the General Administration department. KRM Kishore, who is currently the Chairman of the AP Road Safety Authority, has been appointed as the Legal Metrology Controller with additional responsibilities as the Chairman of the Road Safety Authority until further orders.

A Mohd Imitiaz, the Special Secretary to the Minority Affairs Department, has been appointed CEO of SERP, relieving him of additional responsibilities as Director of Appeals in the Chief Commissioner of Land Administration. Some of the recently transferred IAS officers have been sent back to their old posts for administrative convenience.

D Muralidhar Reddy, Collector and District Magistrate, East Godavari District was transferred and posted as Vice Chairman and Managing Director, Andhra Pradesh Medical Services and Infrastructure Development Corporation (APMSIDC)

Vijay Rama Raju V, Vice Chairman and Managing Director, Andhra Pradesh Medical Services and Infrastructure Development Corporation (APMSIDC) was posted as Collector and District Magistrate, YSR Kadapa district.

Chevvuri Hari Kiran, Collector and District Magistrate, YSR Kadapa district was transferred and posted as Collector and District Magistrate, East Godavari district.

Vadarevu Vinay Chand, IAS, Collector and District Magistrate, Visakhapatnam district was transferred and posted as Chief Executive Officer, Dr YSR Aarogyasri Health Care Trust.

Dr Mallikarjuna A, Chief Executive Officer, Dr YSR Aarogyasri Health Care Trust was posted as Collector and District Magistrate, Visakhapatnam district.

Dr M Hari Jawaharlal, Collector and District Magistrate, Vizianagaram was transferred and posted as Commissioner, Resettlement and Rehabilitation (R and R).

A Surya Kumari, Vice Chairman and Managing Director, Andhra Pradesh State Civil Supplies Corporation is posted as Collector and District Magistrate, Vizianagaram district.

G Veerapandian, Collector and District Magistrate, Kurnool district is transferred and posted as VC and MD, A.P. State Civil Supplies Corporation.

P Koteswara Rao, Metropolitan Commissioner, VMRDA is posted as Collector and District Magistrate, Kurnool district.

K VenkataRamanareddy, Joint Collector (RB and R), West Godavari District was transferred and posted as Metropolitan Commissioner, Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority (VMRDA).

Sumit Kumar, Joint Collector (RB and R), Srikakulam district was transferred and posted as Joint Collector (RB and R), West Godavari district.

P Arjun Rao, Special Commissioner, Endowments was transferred and posted as Director, Handlooms and Textiles.

Dr G Vani Mohan, Principal Secretary to Government (Endowments) was placed in a full additional charge of the post of Commissioner, Endowments.

Swapnil Dinakar Pundkar, Commissioner, Kakinada Municipal Corporation is posted as Joint Collector (RB and R), Chittoor.

M Prabhakar Reddy, who is waiting for posting is posted as VC and MD, Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh.

