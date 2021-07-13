Andhra Pradesh: Health Centres in Every Mandal for Quality Medical Services to The Poor

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh home minister Mekathoti Sucharitha stated that the YSR Congress government prioritises public health, as proven by the revolutionary improvements made in the health sector.

She laid the foundation stone for the Dr. YSR Urban Health Centre at Gorantla in Guntur recently. Speaking there, she said, two health centres are being established in each Mandal in order to improve the sector and provide quality medical services to the underprivileged. Dr. YSR Urban Health Centres are being established around the state as part of this effort.

She added that the government has set aside Rs 80 lakh for each centre and has approved funding for refurbishment and maintenance of the city's existing health centres.

She stated that the local secretariat staff and health centre ANMs would collaborate to combat diseases such as Covid-19 and raise public awareness. The state administration, according to the minister, is taking education to new heights.

Guntur Mayor, Manohar Naidu, stated that there are currently 13 health centres in Guntur, each of which has been allocated Rs 10 lakh for rehabilitation work. He stated that the tendering procedure had ended.

Despite the financial crisis, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has been paying attention to humanitarian programs and public health, said the Mayor

Guntur Mayor Kavati Siva Naga Manohar Naidu and GMC commissioner Challa Anuradha were present in the program.