Andhra Pradesh HC Rejects Murder-accused MLC Anantha Babu’s Bail Plea

Amaravati: In what appears to be a major blow to MLC Anantha Uday Bhaskar, popularly known as Anantha Babu, allegedly involved in the murder of his former car driver, the Andhra Pradesh High Court on Monday dismissed the bail petition of the suspended YSRCP leader.

He is currently lodged in Rajamahendravaram Jail. It may be recollected here MLC Anantha Babu was arrested in May for the murder of his former driver Veedhi Subrahmanyam and subsequently he was suspended from the YSR Congress party.

Anantha Babu had sought bail on the grounds that the police failed to file the charge sheet even after 90 days after his arrest. He had approached the high court after a lower court had rejected his bail petition.

Last month, Anantha Babu was granted bail for three days as he pleaded with the court to allow him to perform the last rites of his mother. During an argument, Anantha Babu had pushed the deceased driver resulting in his fall and death on the night of May 19. Meanwhile, a SC/ST cases court had recently extended his judicial custody till October 8.

Days after Anantha Babu’s arrest, the Andhra Pradesh government on compassionate grounds offered a job to Aparna, the wife of MLC Anantha Uday Bhaskar's former car driver -Veedhi Subrahmanyam. She was given the job of a Junior Assistant in the district medical health department in Kakinada district.

