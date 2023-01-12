Andhra Pradesh HC Orders Interim Stay on GO 1 That Regulates Public Rallies

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh High Court on Thursday ordered interim stay on the GO 1 of the State government which bans rallies, public meetings and roadshows in narrow places and on National and State highways and municipal and Panchayat Raj roads. The court stayed the government order till January 20.

Seeking an interim stay, the CPI State secretary K Ramakrishna had filed a petition against the GO 1 in the High Court and labelled it as unconstitutional. He made Principal Secretary (Home) and the DGP as respondents.

The high court directed the Andhra Pradesh government to file a counter to the public interest litigation (PIL) and posted the matter for next hearing on January 23.

Advocate General Subrahmanyam Sriram, who represented the AP Government, submitted that the state government had no information about the public interest litigation (PIL) regarding the GO 1. He argued that as per the roster the petition cannot be listed for urgent hearing. The Advocate General also said that the vacation bench cannot take up this matter for hearing.

Also Read: Three Arrested for Stone Pelting on Vande Bharat Express Train in Vizag