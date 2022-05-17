Gummatam Thanda, (Kurnool): Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy performed first cement pouring ceremony at world's largest Integrated Renewable Energy Storage Project ( IRESP) here on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister appreciated Greenko Group for setting up the world's largest IRESP in Kurnool district and said the 5230 MW project will be delivering cost-effective, firm flexible, and round-the-clock clean energy. He said the beauty of this project is that it envisages clean energy round the clock with a mix of solar, wind, and hydro. The Chief Minister said certain component of the solar and wind power is used to pump the water back into the reservoir during the non-peak hours to utilise the water in the peak hours. He said Andhra Pradesh would be at the forefront of Renewable Energy.

The Chief Minister said the project is being set up at a cost of $3 billion with a pump storage capacity of 1, 680 MW, a solar power capacity of 3,000 MW, and wind power capacity of 550 MW totalling 5,320 MW, and added that it would decarbonise the economy. He mentioned green hydrogen, green ammonia, green steel and said Arcelor Mittal is part of the endeavour and this would be a game-changing project.

He said Andhra Pradesh is offering an exclusive opportunity to those who are interested in green power and decarbonising the economies and added that the state has the capacity of more than 33,000 MW available. The Chief Minister assured that the state government is ready to extend all support to the project.

Energy, Forest, Environment, and Mines Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy, Labour and Employment Minister Gummanuru Jayaram, Representatives of Greenko company, and other public representatives were present on the occasion.

