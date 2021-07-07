Andhra Pradesh Grama Sachivalayam: AP Village Secretariats to Roll Out More Services

Andhra Pradesh: Village and ward secretariats will deliver an extra 200 services, according to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. It was reported that the secretariats would offer a total of 740 services, with the inclusion of additional services. He stated that the administration was taking significant measures to bring government services to the people's doorsteps. On Tuesday, the CM evaluated these in the 'Spandana' programme via video conference with collectors and supervisors from the Tadepalli camp office.

The Chief Minister indicated that after the Corona effect subsides, he would visit two secretariats in the first week. By December 31, fiber networks were to be installed in 4,024 villages across the state, and digital libraries were to be established in the corresponding panchayats.

The collectors were instructed to make weekly visits to both the village and ward secretariats, while the JCs were instructed to make weekly visits to the four village and ward secretariats, the municipal commissioners, and the ITDA project officers. After the Covid cases decrease, the AP CM urged that MLAs and officials go to the secretariat on a regular basis at the zonal level, which would be monitored by four officials from the CMO.