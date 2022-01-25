Andhra Pradesh Govt's OTS Scheme Gets Good Response

Andhra Pradesh government has launched "Jagananna Sampoorna Gruha Hakku" (One-Time Settlement scheme). Under the One Time Settlement scheme, it is expected to waive off all loans and their interest on government-sanctioned homes during the period of 1983 and 2011 and provide full rights on the property with the payment of a nominal amount.

A total of 9,18,216 people have been benefitted under the scheme and they have got full rights on their property. Of these, 2,47,355 have also completed the registration of their homes in their own names. The nominal amount is fixed as Rs. 10,000 in villages, Rs.15,000 in municipalities, and Rs. 20,000 in municipal corporations. Those who have constructed houses in government-allotted lands with their own money and do not enjoy full rights can avail of registration by paying just Rs.10 and securing their property.

In East Godavari, the highest number of people have utilized OTS. A total of 1.26 lakh people in East Godavari district have been benefitted under OTS and 1.11 lakh people in West Godavari district. Under the OTS scheme, the AP government has waived off Rs. 10,000 crore. The state government is spending Rs. 16,000 crore, including the loan waiver and exemption of registration fees. The poor people who are eligible for the scheme and are living in the rural areas were given the opportunity to pay the amounts in two installments. The first installment can be paid for Ugadi and the second installment for Diwali.

Also Read: ​Vijayawada Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium Decked Up for Republic Day Parade