AMARAVATI: The Andhra Pradesh government had taken a decision to recruit additional medical staff for treatment of COVID-19 patients. The government has approved the recruitment of staff for providing medical services in COVID-19 care hospitals. It has given the green signal for the recruitment of 30,887 posts including specialist doctors, general duty medical officers (GDMOs), staff nurses, trainee nurses and sanitation personnel to deal with any situation in the future.

The state government had already filled the 8,439 vacancies of these 30,887 posts and remaining posts will be filled now. The state health department is setting up the necessary beds in hospitals, and along with this steps are being taken for the recruitment of medical staff. All these appointments are in addition to the regular appointments, said the state government.

Andhra Pradesh have taken up the COVID-19 testing on a massive scale to curb the spread of virus. A total of 62,912 samples were tested in the last 24 hours till 9 am, and out of that 10,820 tested positive for the virus from the state. A total of 24,87,305 samples have been tested so far in the state, since the outbreak of pandemic.

Meanwhile, AP reported 10,820 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, with this the total number of cases in the state to 2,24,965 on August 9. According to the state's health bulletin on Sunday, in the last 24 hours, 2,461 cases were reported of other state returnees to AP and 434 cases were reported of foreigners. With this, the state's total tally stood at 2,27,860.

In the last 24 hours, 9,097 people were discharged and the tally stood at 1,35,817. A total of 97 people have died due to the virus and the toll reached 2,036. Currently there are 87,112 active cases in the state.