AMARAVATI: The Andhra Pradesh government has taken the decision to allow free travel to the victims of Uddanam Kidney Disease on Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) buses. The state government has taken this decision to provide relief to the victims and their families as the travel costs become an added burden on them during the COVID-19 crisis.

As per this decision, a total of 2,856 patients will be provided with free travel in state-run RTC buses in all the 38 zones of the Srikakulam district. Patients who were getting dialysis treatment in the six government hospitals in the district will be given free transport services.

In addition to the free transportation services to patients, those who are at high risk of kidney disease with high serum creatinine threshold level can also travel freely to areas such as Visakhapatnam and other areas, to get treatment from specialist doctors.

The YSR Congress Party government has provided pension of Rs. 10,000 per month to kidney patients who are undergoing dialysis treatment. Families of the patients have hailed the decision of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy of providing free bus services for patients to travel to dialysis centres.

Earlier, the state government had taken a decision to provide pension of Rs 5,000 to kidney patients whose creatinine level had exceeded by five, and free ambulances were also provided for the patients who were undergoing dialysis treatment.

"AP CM had fulfilled all the promises he had made and provided all possible help to us and even helped us to overcome the problems we are facing from long ago from the TDP regime, and now providing free RTC services is much helpful to all the patients," a woman said.

The government has taken the decision regarding free travel for kidney patients and accordingly, we will take steps to serve the victims, as soon as the official orders are issued to the department, said Andhavarapu Appalaraju, Regional Manager of Srikakulam.