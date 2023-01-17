Andhra Pradesh Govt Moves Supreme Court Against State High Court Stay on GO No 1

Amaravati: Challenging the interim stay on G.O. Rt. No.1 by the state High Court, the YS Jagan-led Andhra Pradesh government filed a Special Leave Petition in the Supreme Court on Tuesday.

In its Special Leave Petition (SLP), the state government contended that the government order was issued to prevent the recent stampede incidents in Nellore district and requested the top court to vacate the stay ordered by the high court.

Notably, the CPI State secretary K Ramakrishna had filed a petition against the G.O. Rt. No.1 in Andhra Pradesh High Court and labelled the government order on public rallies as unconstitutional. He made Principal Secretary (Home) and the DGP as respondents.

The high court directed the Andhra Pradesh government to file a counter to the public interest litigation (PIL) and posted the matter for next hearing on January 23.

