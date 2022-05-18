Andhra Pradesh: Govt Lifts Power Holiday, Eases Restrictions On Industries

AMARAVATI: With the improvement in the power situation, the Andhra Pradesh Government has lifted the power holiday and eased the restrictions to ensure continuous power supply to industries.

With power demand coming down in the last week, the state government has decided to lift the May 9 power holiday declared to industries. Due to the coal shortage in the country power supply for both domestic and industries was partially hindered. The Discoms had earlier proposed a slew of measures, including power holiday to industries and load relief to domestic consumers. With the situation improving the Government has eased restrictions on power supply to the industries.

Energy minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy has said the government has also decided to ensure 100 percent supplies to food processing units in the state. “The energy consumption has come down to 186 million units per day from the peak of 235 million units reported last fortnight. After ensuring 100 percent uninterrupted supplies to the domestic and agriculture sectors, we have decided to provide 70 percent supply to industries,” Peddireddy said on Tuesday.

Electricity Regulatory Commission (APERC) has allowed power distribution companies (Discoms) to further ease the restrictions and control measures on industries. Officials said that the increase in wind power generation had improved the situation.

