AMARAVATI: The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government led by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, as part of its objective to provide transparent governance, ensure development of state through corruption-free processes and take all the benefits of schemes directly to the doorsteps of the people without the scope for middlemen, is infusing the same philosophy now in the issuance of rice cards to the eligible beneficiaries. Hence forth, they can directly go to the village secretariat and apply for the cards. Cards are being issued to people on merit basis, where their eligibility to avail the welfare schemes is the only consideration.

Here are some highlights:

► After examining the applications, the state government has issued rice cards to over 2.90 lakh eligible families in the last two months.

► As per the data released by the state government, currently, the number of rice cards in the state has reached 1,50,15,765.

►The distribution of the ninth phase of free ration supply is currently underway in the state.

►According to reports, there are over 97.24 lakh families who have been benefited with this free ration distribution, till Sunday August 9.

►The state government is distributing about 5 lakh metric tonnes of rice every month and the rice is being distributed to people in two installments.

►After visiting the gram (village) secretariat once to apply for the card, people need not go back to the village secretariat for this purpose. The village volunteers will distribute the cards to the applicants right at their homes.

►The people of the state are expressing their happiness with YS Jagan government's novel approach of home-delivering the rice cards through village volunteers.

►During the previous government led by Chandrababu Naidu, people said that they have faced tough times and eligible beneficiaries didn't get rice cards even after going to government offices several times, after the application.