Andhra Pradesh Govt Hikes Diet Charges, Cosmetic Charges for Welfare Hostel Students

Amaravati: Continuing its efforts to ensure the well-being of boarding students, the Andhra Pradesh government on Monday enhanced diet charges for welfare hostel students in residential schools and colleges in the state.

The government has issued orders to enhance the rates of monthly Diet Charges for the boarders staying in the Hostels, Residential Schools and Homes of Social Welfare, B.C. Welfare, Tribal Welfare Minority Welfare Differently Abled Welfare, Juvenile Welfare and School Education Departments. The enhanced rates will be effective from next academic year 2023-24 (June 01, 2023).

The monthly diet charges for students of Class III & IV were increased to Rs 1,150 from Rs 1,000, Similarly, the diet charges for students of Class V to X were increased to Rs 1,400 from Rs 1,250 while the diet charges for Intermediate and above, the charges were enhanced to Rs 1,600 from Rs 1,400.

The monthly cosmetic charges have also been enhanced for the boarders at residential schools and colleges in the state.

The cosmetic charges for students of Class III to VI were increased to Rs 125 from Rs 100 for boys and Rs 130 from Rs 110 for girls. Similar increase was made to the students of Class VII to X from the existing Rs 125 to Rs 150 for boys and from Rs 160 to Rs 200 for girls.

For Intermediate and above students, the charges were enhanced to Rs 200 from Rs 125 for boys and to Rs 250 from Rs 160 for girls.

While the hair cut charges for students from Class III and above were enhanced to Rs 50 from Rs 30 for boys.



Also Read: Fact Check: AP Social Welfare Dept Refutes Eenadu’s Misleading Claims on Diet Charges for Pre and Post Matric Hostels