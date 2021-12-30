Andhra Pradesh Govt Guidelines For Booster Dose, Covid Vaccination of Teens

AMARAVATI: The Andhra Pradesh State government has issued guidelines for the booster dose and Covid vaccination for those under 15-18 years of age. A circular to this effect was issued on Tuesday, stating that these guidelines will come into force from January 3, 2022.

The vaccination registration process for those aged 15-18 will start from January 1.

The government has advised people born before 2007 to register for the vaccine through the Covin app.

The government will give booster doses to health workers and front-line workers who have taken two doses from January 10, 2022.

The Department of Health has announced that to be eligible for the booster dose one has to complete 9 months after taking the second dose.

The government has made it clear that for the booster vaccine one 39 weeks or 9 months after the second dose.

People over the age of 60 who have taken 2 doses of the vaccine will be offered a similar dose of the vaccine from January 10.

A circular has been issued stating that all these guidelines will come into force from January 3, 2022.

According to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement on December 25, 2021, vaccination for the age range of 15–18 would begin on January 3, 2022, with the administration of the precautionary third dosage beginning on January 10.

Where and When To Register

"People can register on Co-WIN beginning January 1, 2022, or walk-in registration will be available when vaccination begins on January 3.

Those born in 2007 or before will be eligible for immunisation under this category, according to the announcement.

It said that for the 15–18 age range, all standard vaccination procedures must be followed, and recipients must wait for half an hour before being checked for AEFI. After 28 days, they will be eligible for the second dose.

Also Read: Walk-ins and Online Registration for Covid Vaccine to Children