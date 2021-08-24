Andhra Pradesh Govt Finalises Fees for Schools And Junior Colleges

AMARAVATI: The Andhra Pradesh government on Tuesday issued orders finalising fees for schools and junior colleges in the State. This is for the first time in the State that the fees have been finalized by the AP government. Fees have been set for classes from Nursery to Tenth grade.

The details of the fees are as follows:

Rs. 10,000 for primary education and Rs. 12,000 for high school education for schools under Gram Panchayats.

Rs. 11,000 for primary education and Rs. 15,000 for high school education for schools under Municipalities.

Rs. 12,000 for primary education and Rs. 18,000 for high school education for schools under Municipal Corporations.

For colleges under Gram Panchayats- Rs. 15,000 for MPC and BPC groups and Rs. 12,000 for other groups.

For colleges under Municipalities - Rs.17,500 for MPC and BPC and Rs.15,000 for other groups.

For colleges under Municipal Corporations - Rs.20,000 for MPC and BPC and Rs.18,000 for other groups.

