Andhra Pradesh Govt Employees' Unions Thank CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

Amaravati: Representatives of AP Government Employees Federation, Survey Employees Union and Village and Ward Secretariats Employees Union met Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at the camp office here on Wednesday and thanked him for reorganising the survey section in the Revenue Department and upgrading 410 posts for promotions.

AP Government Employees Federation Chairman Kakarla Venkat Rami Reddy, Survey Employees Union President Lakshmi Narayana, Secretaries Chari and Venkata Ramana Reddy, Village and Ward Secretariat Employees Union President Anjan Reddy, Secretaries Ankama Rao, Bhargav, Kishore were among those who thanked the Chief Minister.

Also Read: Five Reasons To Watch Mahesh Babu's Sarkaru Vaari Paata