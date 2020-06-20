AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh government headed by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has implemented several welfare schemes for the benefit of people across the state. The government is providing pension cards to the eligible beneficiaries within ten working days after application.

The state government has started distribution of pension cards to new applicants across the state from Saturday, June 20. All the eligible candidates who applied for ration cards from June 1 to 9 will be provided from today.

The state government has completed the verification process of all the applications and confirmed 96,568 eligible applicants.

The district-wise pension cards were issued today on the orders of the CM to provide government services within ten working days after application.

Officials had clearly mentioned the reasons for the rejected applications.

This timely distribution of pension cards is possible as YS Jagan on June 9 had inaugurated a programme to timely provide all the welfare schemes and government services to eligible beneficiaries in village and ward secretariats in a specific time limit.

The AP CM assured the public that ration cards would be issued within ten days after application and similarly 'Aarogyasri' cards will be issued in 20 days, and house site pattas will be given within 90 days after application.