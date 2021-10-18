Andhra Pradesh Govt Declares Eid Milad-un-Nabi Holiday on Oct 19

AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh government Monday, issued orders to shift the Milad-un-Nabi holiday from the 20th to the 19th of October, this year. The State Government had taken this decision after the United Forum of Bank Unions yesterday asked the state government to change the holiday. With this, the government issued orders to change the holiday date.

Eid Milad-un-Nabi marks the birth and death of Prophet Mohammad. The day falls in the month of Rabi-ul-Awwal and will be celebrated on October 19 this year.

Eid is observed around the world by the followers of Islam and in India, Eid Milad-un-Nabi is a gazetted government holiday.

The AP general Administration department has issued orders to this effect.

