Andhra Pradesh Govt Bans Gutka And Other Tobacco Products

AMARAVATI: The Andhra Pradesh State government on Monday banned the manufacture, storage, distribution, transportation, and the sale of Gutka or Pan Masala, which contains tobacco and Nicotine, and other chewing tobacco products across the State for a period of one year with effect from Tuesday.

The order was issued by the Bhaskar Katamneni, Commissioner, Health & Family Welfare, Commissioner of Food Safety, Directorate of Institute of Preventive Medicine, Public Health Laboratories and Food (Health) invoking provisions of Section 30(2) (a) of the Food Safety and Standard Act, 2006.

The order stated that the Andhra Pradesh State government prohibits the manufacture, storage, distribution, transportation and sale of Gutkha/Pan Masala which contains tobacco and nicotine as ingredients and chewing tobacco products like chap tobacco, pure tobacco, khaini, kharra, scented tobacco/flavoured tobacco packed in pouches, sachets or containers among other forms, or by whatever name it is called in the entire state of AP for one year.

