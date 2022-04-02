Andhra Pradesh Govt Announces Half-day School from April 4

With summer days getting hotter, the Andhra Pradesh government has announced that beginning April 4, the school timings have been halved. Education Minister A Suresh said the schools in the state will function half-day from Monday.

As per the government release, the schools will conduct classes from 7.30 a.m. to 11.30 a.m. given the rising temperatures. Pre-final exams for Class 10 students will be held between May 3 and May 13 while the Board examinations from May 27 and the Intermediate exams will begin from May 6, the release added.