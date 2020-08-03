AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh government has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with renowned companies like Hindustan Unilever, ITC, Procter and Gamble for the empowerment of women, on Monday August 3.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said the government was fully focused on women empowerment. The CM said, "Empowerment of women is not possible until we bring changes in the rural economy, as well as the women from the weaker sections. The AP government is working hard to change the lives of women and launching YSR Cheyutha scheme on August 12."

YS Jagan said as part of YSR Cheyutha scheme, the government will offer financial assistance to all the SC, ST, BC, Minorities women who are aged between 45-60.

The state government will implement this scheme in a clean, corruption free and transparent manner, said YS Jagan. All the eligible women beneficiaries will get a financial assistance of Rs 75,000 for four years i.e, Rs 18,750 each beneficiary every year.

YS Jagan advised women to make use of this financial assistance to generate employment opportunities for themselves which would provide a steady income. Recently, Amul also signed a memorandum of understanding with the AP government, said the CM. The government will support and guarantee women in bank loans, said YS Jagan.

The CM said, "As of August 12, we are giving about Rs 4,500 crore under this scheme and the state government will implement YSR‌ Asara Scheme in September to support 90 lakh Self Help Groups (SHGs) with a sum of Rs 6,700 crore annually."

YS Jagan said that a total sum of Rs 44,000 will be provided to women in four years i.e Rs 11,000 per year to each beneficiary, and around one crore women will be benefited with this scheme.

Gamble Senior Manager Joseph Wacky, ITC Divisional CEO Rajinikanth Kai, HUOL GSM Chatla Ramakrishna Reddy, representatives of various companies and concerned government officials were present at the meeting.