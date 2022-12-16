Andhra Pradesh: Government Releases List Of Public Holidays For 2023

Dec 16, 2022, 13:15 IST
AMARAVATI: State Government Chief Secretary Dr. KS Jawahar Reddy issued a Government order 2692  on Thursday announcing the public holidays and optional holidays for the State of Andhra Pradesh for the upcoming year 2023.

As part of the calendar, three major festivals  of Sankranti, Durgaashtami and Diwali fall on Sundays and Bhogi falls on the second Saturday out of the regular public holidays and four Sundays are included as optional holidays.

The state government has announced 16 public holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act and as per the notification of the Central Government.

AP List of Optional Holidays for 2023


